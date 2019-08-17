|
|
Patricia A. "Pat" Crocker
Corpus Christi - Patricia A. "Pat" Crocker died on August 4, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer. She is remembered for her warmth, smile, laughter, generosity, love, support, and much more.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Marianne Helen Posey, and her younger brother, John David Posey. She is survived by her loving husband, Patric Andrew "Andy" Crocker; their children, Lt. William Andrew "Drew" Crocker, USN and his wife Amanda Crocker, Omega Lynn Crocker and granddaughter, Marlie Rae Crocker, and Alpha Dale Crocker; Pat's brothers, Marcus Delvin Posey and fiancé, Tracey M. Biggs, Dyle Joseph Posey and wife, Christine Posey, and Horst Steven Posey and wife, Johanna Posey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was born in a United States Army Hospital in Verdun, France while her father served in the U.S. Army. She spent her childhood in both Europe and the United States before her family settled in Seguin, TX during her pre-teen years. Pat attended Seguin High School while working to help support her mother and little brothers. While in school, she achieved awards in FFA and enjoyed handling both horses and the welding iron. Pat was a competitive barrel racer and later joined the Mesquite Trail Riders Club spending many weekends and vacation breaks on trailrides around central Texas. Later, she was a member of the San Patricio Riding and Roping Club for many years where, along with other female riders, Pat opened for the annual San Patricio youth rodeos, riding into the arena on horseback carrying patriotic flags. She felt her greatest joys came from her family and her love of horses.
Pat held various jobs beginning at an early age. She met her husband, Andy Crocker, while she was working with the sales team of the San Antonio company Scobey Moving and Storage Co. and doing business with Crocker Transfer & Storage Co., Inc. After giving each other orders over the phone for more than a year, they decided to meet face-to-face. Their first date on December 2, 1983 included dinner, dancing, and Pat legally harvesting her first deer before the weekend was over. They were married on September 8, 1984. Shortly thereafter, Pat moved to Corpus Christi. Once there, she worked in sales for office supplies (including early PC's sales), then in air freight, before finally helping enlarge the record storage department of Crocker Moving & Storage Co. Pat created and managed Crocker Document Storage and File Management from 1994 until December 2018 when illness caused her to step away from work.
Pat was a generous, thoughtful, and a loving person. She always made time to volunteer. She actively served on the C.C. Transportation Club Board; including board chair, and helped create that organization's Del Mar Scholarship fund. She was an active fundraiser and Disaster Service Volunteer for the American Red Cross and an active fundraising volunteer for many non-profit events such as, the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind's Rubber Duck Roundup and the Spirit Center's Celebrity Waiter event. Her favorite of these was the Mission of Mercy's MASH BASH fundraising events. Pat's favorite work-related volunteer position was serving on the board of the Southwest Movers Association Foundation and helping generate and distribute many thousands of dollars in college and technical school scholarships to families within the Texas moving association's members. Pat was also a Child Abuse Support Advocate (CASA) until cancer struck.
Patricia A. Crocker was a loving and giving person. She requested before her death, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to either Mission of Mercy - Texas or CASA of the Coastal Bend. Pat requested a private memorial be provided for the family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 17, 2019