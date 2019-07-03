|
|
Patricia Ann Byrd
Corpus Christi - Patricia Ann Byrd, 62 years old, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Patricia was born in Corpus Christi to George & Lula Mae Zdansky on February 2, 1957. She went to London School, and graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1975. She married Richard Byrd in December, 1980. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Zdansky.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Byrd; her daughter, Brandy Williams and her husband Robert; her son, Lee Byrd and his wife Jennifer; grandsons, Draven and Jasper; her father, George Zdansky, Sr. and her step-mother Andrea; brother, George Zdansky, Jr.; brother, Michael Zdansky and his wife Kim; sister, Laura King and her husband Frankie; sister, Suzanne Hyde and her husband Dennis; sister, Amy Haenel and her husband David; brother, Curtis Parker; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Salvation Army in memory of Patricia Byrd.
We would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and the therapists who helped her during her long illness.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 3, 2019