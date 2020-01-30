|
|
Patricia Ann Doedyns Taylor
Corpus Christi - Patricia Ann Doedyns Taylor peacefully passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born to Olga Marie and John Gerard Christian Doedyns, Sr. on July 3, 1931, in San Juan, Texas. She grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and was an Eastern Star, and the FFA Sweetheart at Pharr San Juan Alamo High School. She attended college at Pan Am University. Her life was filled with event planning, adventure and travel. She was indeed the quintessential life of the party, and fun followed her, for certain.
She married James Boyce (J.B.) Taylor, Jr. in 1950. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the API (American Petroleum Institute), and the AIME.
She is survived by her children, James Bradley (Brad) Taylor and wife, Jo; Denise Taylor Hyden; and Dora Taylor Cersonsky and husband, David; seven grandchildren, Erin Hicks, Nicole Taylor, Jack Taylor, Taylor Hyden, Audrey Cersonsky, Clayton Cersonsky, and Natalie Cersonsky; and three great grandchildren, Walker and Ashlyn Shaw, and Jayden Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings, and a great grandchild, Ava Jane Miller.
Pallbearers are Brad Taylor, David Cersonsky, Jack Taylor, Taylor Hyden, Clayton Cersonsky and Mike Doedyns. Visitation will be held at noon, funeral service at 1pm , and interment to follow at Seaside Funeral Home, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020