Patricia Ann Roschetzky
Corpus Christi - Patricia Ann Roschetzky, age 79, passed away on July 21, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1940 to Mertie McGlothlin and Loman Malaer in Luling, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Patricia married her childhood friend, Reinhold "Jimmy" Roschetzky, who became the love of her life on January 31, 1955. They shared fifty years of marriage and went on to make a beautiful big family of five children and many grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed family functions, watching TV and listening to music. She will always be remembered for her love of her family, stubbornness, boldness, bossiness and her friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Reinhold (Jimmy) Roschetzky, son Rodney L. Roschetzky, dad Loman Lee Malaer, mom Mertie Ray McGlothlin and great-grandchild Brooklyn Michelle Lee. Left to cherish her memories is her daughter Mary Sue Baeza, sons Floyd Roschetzky (Lynn), Leslie Roschetzky (Anne), James Roschetzky (Terrie), sister Barbara Fulton, eighteen grandchildren, thirty two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Floyd Roschetzky, Bryce Wetherbee, Leslie Roschetzky, Nick Hardcastle, Jason Roschetzky and Jimmy Lee Roschetzky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.