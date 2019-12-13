|
|
Patricia Booth
Corpus Christi - Pat Booth, age 88, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1931 to Harvey and Helen Megerle in San Antonio, TX. She was raised in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1949.
Pat was a parishioner at St. Pius Catholic Church for 32 years. She was an active and devoted member of the Incarnate Word Academy community. Grateful to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament for her education, she strongly supported and believed in the mission of IWA. As a member of the school's Living Stones Building the Mission and Precious Stones Supporting the Mission Recognition Societies, she made a tremendous difference and left a lasting legacy on the campus where she received her Catholic education and formed lifelong bonds. Pat was a charter member of The Catholic Daughters, Angel Mary division. She was also a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sultana de Baza. She truly enjoyed her social activities that included Wednesday night Bunco, Lunch Bunch, Birthday Group, and her monthly luncheons with The Moonlight Group. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter and her beautiful smile. She will be dearly missed by her many friends.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Helen Megerle, husband, Dick Booth, sister, Phyllis Hill, and son, Chris Uehlinger.
Pat is survived by her children, Joyce Pouncy of Corpus Christi, Texas, Marjory (Jim) Chadwick of Plano, Texas, and August 'Bud" (Machelle) Uehlinger Jr. of San Marcos, Texas. Grandchildren, Michael Schall, Michael Uehlinger, Michelle Uehlinger, Clint Chadwick, Kyle Chadwick, Jonathan Uehlinger, Heather Clement, Ashley Slater, Afton Baiutti, and Zachary Pouncy. Sixteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandson and her cousin, George Johnson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019