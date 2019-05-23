Patricia Clark Little



Corpus Christi - Patricia Clark Little passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 19th. She was 88 years old. As many a preacher would say, she had a first class ticket to heaven, as she was a woman of faith. We, her family, feel truly blessed that we were able to enjoy her for so many good years.







Born in Rosebud, Texas, Pat was a true Texas rose with beauty, spunk, and an independent spirit. Having lost her mother to sepsis at the young age of five, Pat moved to Beeville, Texas to be reared by her maternal grandparents. These wonderful grandparents, James Stanford Deer and Alice Irene Dewberry Deer, having already reared 11 children, provided a loving home for her.







Pat, or Patsy as her family and friends nicknamed her, graduated from high school at just 16 and then attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. There she met her husband of 60 years, Tyner Willis Little, Jr. (Bill). Together they built a happy and fulfilling life in their favorite coastal city, Corpus Christi.







So grateful to have a home of her own, Pat became an immaculate housekeeper. As a good cook, she will always be remembered for her homemade pimento cheese and delicious "summer time favorite" cake.







Music, dancing, singing, sewing, and reading were some of her past times. However, for many years her favorite past time was going to Port Aransas to enjoy the beach with family and friends.







Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Tyner Willis Little, Jr. (Bill); her parents, William Yancy and Annelle Clark; and a younger brother Billy Clark; her brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Lanelle Neal; and brother-in-law Charlie Dubois.







She is survived by daughter Sharon McCall (John) of Memphis, TN; daughter Kathy Johnston (Richard) of Irving, TX; son Tyner W. Little, III of Corpus Christi; grandchildren Tricia Bagby (Doug), John McCall, IV (Lorena), Charles McCall (Hannah), Brendan Johnston (Meredith), Meredith Dolan (Bryce), Graham Johnston (Alyssa), Taylor Little, and Kerstyn Little; 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Dubois of Austin; a half brother, Charley Clark (Judy) of College Station, TX; and several nephews and a niece. Also considered family, Shannah Stockstill, her best friend and primary caregiver, as well as Shelly Gerber and her staff cared for our mother so well.







An entombment will be held at 11:30 at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr. in Corpus Christi on Saturday, May 25th followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 12:00. Following the service, a lunch will be provided for family and friends with details to be announced at the service.







The family requests memorial gifts to the Arkwings Foundation (3209 Cloar Cove, Memphis, TN 38111), which is a 501c3 charity that Pat's son-in-law John and daughter Sharon founded over 25 years ago to provide health and wellness programming and services for youth and families of an underserved area of Memphis, or to a . Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary