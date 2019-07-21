|
|
Patricia Faye Newyear
Corpus Christi - Patricia Faye Newyear passed away July 11, 2019 in Victoria Texas after a battle with cancer. Pat was born November 5, 1935 in Lewiston Maine to Gertrude Small and Arthur Tripp. She grew up in Poland, Maine, with her five siblings -- Carl, Ruby, Orville, Donald, and Beverly -- all also deceased. Patricia graduated from the University of Maine and served in the Army Medical Corp at Walter Reed Hospital as a dietitian. She met her husband, Edward G. Newyear, while at Walter Reed Hospital and married in 1959. She resided in Corpus Christi from 1963 with her husband and family, practicing as an independent dietitian in the Corpus Christi area and south Texas region. Her beloved husband, Edward G. Newyear, preceeded her in death. She is survived by her two children, William K. Newyear, and his wife, Kay Newyear, of Victoria, Texas, and her daughter, Jo Anne Newyear-Ramirez, and her husband, Renulfo Ramirez of North Vancouver, British Columbia. Grandchildren are Brittany Newyear, Breanna Newyear, Risa Anne Newyear-Ramirez, Nathan Newyear-Ramirez and step-grandchildren Chris Reed and Lacey Durrani.
With respect to her wishes there will be no services but you may donate to Basset Buddies Rescue of Texas PO Box 130244 Houston, TX 77219 or Gulf Coast Humane Society 3118 Cabaniss Parkway, CC TX 78415 in her memory.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019