|
|
Patricia ("Trish") Gutierrez Havard
Aransas Pass - Patricia ("Trish") Gutierrez Havard, 49, a resident of Aransas Pass, TX, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1970 in Houston, TX to Angela Ruth Gutierrez and Pedro Jaime Gutierrez. She went to grade school and high school in Portland, TX and lived her last 15 years in Aransas Pass.
Patricia was a loving and caring daughter and sister. She had a beautiful soul, a loving heart, and the spirit of a child of God.
She loved her small four dogs. In her teenage years she was an avid runner and was on a softball team. Later she picked up golf and shooting pool. She was a true "pool shark". She loved her backyard swimming pool and the summer months would find her floating and sunbathing on an inflatable plastic float.
Patricia had many friends. Her personality and infectious laughter were such that she could make friends with just about anyone. She loved rock music including Karaoke, although she couldn't carry a tune. She had an electric keyboard which she practiced on and played regularly.
She loved art and would spend hours painting or sketching. She was also into stained glass and had her glass shop in the garage. She enjoyed board games, cooking, watching football, was a very good fisherman and enjoyed crabbing.
Patricia is survived by parents, Pedro and Angela Gutierrez of Portland, her sisters, Christina (Brandon) Snowdy of Montgomery, Lydia (Michael) Sestito of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Teresa Lidberg of Aransas Pass, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held Saturday, February 15,2020 at 10 AM at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church, 342 S. Rife Street, Aransas Pass, TX. A reception will follow immediately after.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020