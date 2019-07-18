|
Patricia Heldenfels
Rockport - Rockport, Texas
Patricia "Pat" Arlene Andrew Heldenfels, 75 (or 29 and holding, as she would say), wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, after a lengthy and heroic battle with renal cancer. She was born on October 12, 1943 in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Milton Lee and Helen Arlene Andrew.
She was an avid tennis player and golfer and made many cherished friends while playing. Pat was also a lifetime member of the Lamar Women's Club.
Pat is preceded in death by both her mother and father and brother Gary L. Andrew. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Walter Dailey Heldenfels Jr., daughter Jennifer Arlene Heldenfels Vega, son-in-law Rene Vega and grandchildren Nicole Arlene Vega and Maxwell Rene Vega, Missouri City, Texas. She is also survived by her brother Robert D. Andrew, Branford, Connecticut and sister-in-law Marlene Beeler, Sutter, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00pm with a reception at the funeral home immediately following the service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home & Crematory
814 E. Main St.
Rockport, Texas 78336
361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 18, 2019