formerly Scranton, PA - Patricia Jane Patton Lawhon, 96, formerly of Scranton, PA, died August 1, 2020, in Corpus Christi, TX, in the presence of her family. Born January 10, 1924, in Edgewood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth Patton. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Colonel Zim E Lawhon (Ret. USA).



Patricia grew up in Bel Air, MD, and graduated from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina. After the youngest of her 13 children started grade school, Patricia went to grad school for a Master of Arts from the University of Scranton in 1976 and taught English composition and interdisciplinary courses there for more than 30 years.



In 1944, as a recent college graduate, Patricia returned to Bel Air, teaching high school when she met Zim, who was stationed nearby. He famously loaned his car to Patricia's date one night and stuck around to make sure his car was okay. The marriage of these young, devout Catholics launched their extraordinary lives of good works and good will. The Army moved the large Lawhon family fifteen times, including a four-year stint in Germany in the 1950s. Patricia and Zim would visit their Texas relatives often, seeing Lawhon, Arnold, Swearingen and other friends and relatives in San Antonio, Rockport and elsewhere.



Patricia's four Corpus Christi daughters, Liz, Martha, Patricia and Rebecca, attended to her non-stop in the final week of her life.



She will be remembered for her energy, artistic skills, and her ability to recite a wide range of poetry from memory to suit any occasion. In fact, she loved the novel Gone with the Wind so much she wrote a prequel, Ellen Robillard O'Hara.



Patricia was larger than life in everything she did and will be profoundly missed by her children: Elizabeth Torresson of Corpus Christi, TX; Jane Lawhon and Suzanne Shanbaum of Sebastopol, CA; Zim Lawhon of Carbondale, PA; Jack and Ninh Lawhon of San Francisco, CA; gretchen Lawhon and Robert Liptock of Havertown, PA; Bridget Lawhon of San Pablo, CA; Martha Lawhon of Corpus Christi, TX; Mary Lawhon Triano and Paul Triano of Scranton, PA; Patricia Lawhon of Corpus Christi, TX; Kate Lawhon and Bunny LaDouceur of Frederick, MD; Rachel Lawhon Powers and Ed Powers of South Portland, ME; Rebecca Lawhon and Leticia Chapa of Corpus Christi, TX; and Jim Lawhon and Meg Wynne of Mamaroneck, NY. She will be remembered as "Memo" and missed by her 19 grandchildren: Thomas Torresson, Elizabeth Leon, Erin Lawhon Kania, Sarah Lawhon Carvellas, Zim Eric Lawhon, Kevin Lawhon, Andrew Lawhon, Nicholas Lawhon, Daniel Lawhon Liptock, Ben Lawhon Liptock, Erica Samuel, Rebecca Triano, Sarah Triano, Martha Triano Lowry, Kevin Powers, Patrick Powers, Sam Lawhon, Matt Lawhon, and Katie Lawhon, and a growing number (30) of great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, and friends.



A funeral mass will be held in the chapel at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, when Patricia will be buried with her husband.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schemel Forum at the University of Scranton.









