Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Patricia McDaniel
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Patricia McDaniel Obituary
Patricia McDaniel

Corpus Christi, TX

Patricia McDaniel went to be with the Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday. February 13, 2019, after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 58. She was born in Beeville, Texas on June 15, 1960.

Patricia leaves behind her siblings, Marcelo Garza, Valentine Garza, George Garza (Terry); as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Family will receive friends at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Friday, February 22, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Chapel Service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Please join us for a Sunrise Service, to celebrate the Love Shared by Patricia and Robert (Bob) McDaniel as they are Joined again with the releasing of their ashes at Packery Channel on June 15, 2019.

Patsy's smile will truly be missed.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
