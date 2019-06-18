|
Patricia Ruth Viar Bartell
Boerne - Patricia Ruth Viar Bartell, 65, of Boerne passed away on June 12, 2019. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, also at Holt & Holt Funeral Home, followed by committal at Boerne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Krafka, Clayton Holland, Brandon Maughan, Christopher Bartell, Kelby Bartell, and Danny Cyr. Honorary pallbearers are Colby Maughan, Cameron O'Donel, Jaden Maughan, Raeden Douglas, and Ricky Holland, Jr.
Pat was born on December 23, 1953 in Waco, Texas to Gerald Gerard Carvan and Bobbie Mae Letourneau. She was married to her loving husband, Robert Wilson Bartell, on November, 17, 1984 - they were together for 35 years. Her interests included her love for the San Antonio Spurs, cooking, crochet, cross stitch embroidery, and quilting. She loved her family dearly, adored her furbabies, and loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Pat never met a stranger!
Pat was the strongest, most positive, outgoing, loving, and the bravest person ever! She was a warrior and never ever gave up!
Pat is survived by her husband, Robert Bartell; her children, Shannon Holland (Ricky) of Boerne, Melissa O'Donel (Eric) of Deer Park, Texas, Mark Bartell (Helen) of Floresville, Texas, Brandi Maughan (Garland) of Liberty, Texas, and Christopher Bartell of Waco, Texas; her grandchildren, Jessica, Johnny, Clayton, Ricky, Megan, Lynden, Heather (Steve), Cameron, Allison, Kelby, Colby (Brittany), Kaitlyn (Hayze), Kaycee, Brandon, Jaden, Alexis, and Arianna; her great-grandchildren, RynnLeigh, Raeden, Lily, and Madelyn; her sisters, Linda Cyr (Danny) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Debbie Parks (Bill) of Flour Bluff, Texas, Stephanie Burnaman (Kent) of Effie, Louisiana, Yvonne Keefe (Jim) of Southampton, Massachusetts, and Karen McElroy (Keith) of East Providence, Rhode Island; her brothers, Michael Edwards of Flour Bluff, Texas, Roger Viar (Annette) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Michael Carvan of Alexandria, Louisiana, and John Carvan (Deirdre) of Austin, Texas; and her very special and loving aunt, Pat McGregor of Enid, Mississippi. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends; her furbaby, Maggie; and her grandfurbaby, Gretchen.
Pat was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Gerard Carvan; her mother, Bobbie Mae Letourneau; her brothers, Russell Leroy Edwards and Tommy Lynn Viar; and her furbabies, Willie, Sissy, Lucy, Marty, and Bridget.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Boerne Physical Therapy and South Texas Radiology Imaging Center for their exceptional care and love for Patricia.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 18, 2019