|
|
Patrick Burchard Browning
Patrick Burchard Browning passed away on October 21, 2019 after a long illness. Pat was born October 13, 1943 to H.Z. (Zeke) and Ruth Browning in Corpus Christi, Texas. Pat attended Menger Elementary, Hamlin Jr. High and graduated from W.B. Ray in 1963. He earned his Engineering degree from Texas A&M in Kingsville, Texas.
Surviving Pat is his loving wife, Sally Read Browning; his son, Stephen Hoffman (Carissa), and grandson, Jameson in Marble Falls; and his siblings Elizabeth Ann Browning in Austin, Janice Butler (Skip) in Woodcreek, and Mike Browning (Yvonne) in Harlingen. Additionally, Pat had many loving nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
Proceeding Pat in death were his mother and father, brother Joe Bernard Browning, and step-son, John Bullock Read.
In his youth Pat adopted his father's nickname "Zeke." Most of his friends knew him by his adopted name.
Pat was an entrepreneur from an early age. In his youth, Pat had a paper route, sold used magazines door-to-door in the neighborhood, and mowed lawns. As an adult, he started Browning's Higher Court, a restaurant in Corpus Christi and he co-founded a robotics engineering company, Texonics, which he sold when he retired. Pat was committed to excellence and his work ethic was exemplary.
Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and was stationed in Germany. He was a patriotic American.
Pat was a devoted husband to his soul mate, Sally, for 28 years whom he met in 1987 and married in 1991. He was profoundly proud of his son, Stephen, daughter-in-law Carissa, and grandson, Jameson. Pat was loyal to his family and friends, and especially to his dogs, Columbus; Jake; Luther; Brutus; Dixie Rose; and Rocko.
As a family, we want to thank Sally for her loving care of Pat during his long illness. She never left his side and gave him her undying love.
And a special thanks to Kindred Hospice of Wimberley, especially to his nurse Billy.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held on November, 2, 2019 at 2:00 at the Thomason Funeral Home in Wimberley, Texas. A reception will be held at the Butler home in Wimberley (Woodcreek) immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter in Pat's memory. For more information visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 847-2226.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019