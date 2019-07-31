Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
3350 S. Alameda St.
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
4357 Ocean Dr
Patrick Dean Flanagan


1943 - 2019
Patrick Dean Flanagan Obituary
Patrick Dean Flanagan

Corpus Christi - Patrick Dean Flanagan passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 31, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX. Pat will always be remembered for his sense of humor, strong spirit, and love for racing. He made a lasting, positive impact in the lives of everyone around him, and he will be truly missed.

He is survived by his four children; Chad Flanagan, Tanya (Rick) Baker, Cheyloh (Justin) Brodnax, and Hunter (Laura) Flanagan. He was a loving brother to Ernestine (Dennis) Hanna, Mike (Lillian) Flanagan, Neal (Ann) Flanagan, Danny (Cathy) Flanagan, and Yvonne (Billy) Sample. He was a proud grandfather to three grandchildren and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at St. Patrick Church, 3350 S. Alameda St. at 11:30 AM on August 1, 2019. His burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr, at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you please make donations to your local blood bank.

Arrangements entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019
