Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Patrick Cage
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Patrick Devon "Pat" Cage


1969 - 2019
Patrick Devon "Pat" Cage Obituary
Patrick Devon "Pat" Cage, 50, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and worked with the Texas Jazz Festival Society for over twelve years along with many other organizations.

Visitation to be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Sunday, August 11, 2019; 4-7 p.m., continuing on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9-11 a.m. with Celebration of Life Services beginning at 11 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home.

Pat is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Betty R. Cage; treasured daughter, Embercy Williams and granddaughter, Alayah Ruiv; loving siblings, Michael Wayne (Yeniss) Cage, Houston, TX and sister, Lashonda Nicole (David Sr.) Cage-Johnson, Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 10, 2019
