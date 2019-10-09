|
Judge Patrick Joseph Daly
- - The Honorable Judge Patrick Joseph Daly, 90, passed peacefully from this life on October 6, 2019.
He was born on October 20, 1928 to John and Margaret Daly in Houston, Texas. Pat grew up in Houston as the son of a first-generation Irish immigrant. He joined the Merchant Marine at age 15 during WWII, served in the Navy as a submarine sailor, and later served as a medic in the Army during the Korean War. After his military service, Pat attended the University of Houston and later joined the Houston Fire Department in 1954 where he remained until medical retirement.
Pat and Linda married in 1965 and moved to Rockport in 1971. In 1984, he was appointed Aransas County Justice of the Peace and was reelected multiple times until retiring after 27 years of service.
Pat's family admired these things most: his love for adventure, passion for family and friends, a commitment to excellence on the bench for Aransas County, a contagious laugh, the ability to always make a friend, and the way he brightened every room.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Linda of 47 years, daughter Kelly, brother John Daly and brother-in-law Stanley Voelkel.
He is survived by his children Sharon (Tony) Scanlin, Tim (Mary) Daly, Jennie (John) Loftis, Julie (Daron) Adkison, Joey (Jeremy) Hansen, stepdaughter Renee (Jeff) Peel, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by sisters Margaret Voelkel and Abbie Daly.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church in Rockport. A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Rockport Hands of Hope, an organization that continues to bring relief efforts to the Coastal Bend after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Donate at www.RockportHandsofHope.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019