Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Violet Catholic Church
Patrick Joseph McDonough, Jr.

Robstown - Patrick Joseph McDonough, Jr., 89, of Robstown, Texas, passed away on June 17, 2019.

He was born in Nueces County, Corpus Christi, Texas on August 16, 1929. Pat McDonough graduated from Corpus Christi College Academy.

He was married to Barbara Ann Stevenson. Pat, Jr. had a career in farming for many years. He was a member of St. Anthony's Violet Catholic Church and had a passion for trees, yards, dancing and socializing.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Pat and Vera McDonough; sister: Marian Hendricks and wife, Barbara Stevenson.

Pat is survived by his daughters: Marcie Taylor, Michele McDonough, and Shannon Taylor. Grandchildren: Nicholas (Amy) and Noah (Kelsie) Taylor and Colton (Melissa) Taylor. Great-grandchildren: Kamryn, McKenna, Rileigh, Corbin, Addyson, Lillee, Brody and Madelyn. He is also survived by his brothers: Dan (Dolly) McDonough and Mike (Barbara) McDonough.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-9 PM. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Violet Catholic Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow.

Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019
