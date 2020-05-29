Patrick R. Wright Sr.
Patrick R. Wright Sr.

Corpus Christi - Patrick R. Wright, Sr., age 76, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief fight with cancer. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles and Henrietta Wright. He worked in construction his whole life, retiring at the age of 70.

Pat loved life, a good Boudreaux joke, country music and his family. For the last thirteen years he was married to Gina Kelly.

Pat is preceded in death by his father: Charles Wright; mother: Henrietta Wright; brother: Tucker D. Wright; sisters: Pandora Pate and Jacque Logan. He is survived by his brother: Mike Wright; sister: Wendy Thompson; children: Jana Letus (John), Tony Alexander (Michelle), Shannon Gorley (Bob), Patrick Wright Jr.; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of life will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To view a livestream of the memorial service please visit Patrick's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
May 28, 2020
I'm sure going to miss you daddy! Thank you for always being there for me no matter the reason.
Shannon Gorley
Daughter
