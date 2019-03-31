|
Patrick Russell Butler
Corpus Christi, TX
Patrick Russell Butler, 77, passed away March 24, 2019. He was born December 1, 1941, in Milan, TN to Stedman M. and Juanita Butler. Pat was an avid golfer and was never happier than when he was on his home golf course at River Hills Country Club in Corpus Christi, where he was a member for 30-plus years.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike Butler and Wayne Clement; nephew, Michael Clement; and brother-in-law, Ron Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kaye Butler; son, Rhett Butler; daughter, Amy Kincheloe; brother, Wiley Butler (Richie); sister Marquita Clark; sister-in-law, Niwassa Clement; niece, Meredith Durham (Randy); nephews, Joel Butler (Crystal); David Clement (Robyn); Steven Clark, Blane Clark and Lee Clark; numerous great-nieces-and-nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion, Chloe. He is also survived by his former wife of 20 years, Janet Butler.
Pat was a Certified Professional Landman and Owner/President of Butler Resources, Inc. He graduated from Lee High School in Baytown in 1960. He received his BA in History from CCSU (now TAMUCC).
Pat was a member of the Brownwood Masonic Lodge and Al Amin Shrine Temple.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to .
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on April 6, 2019 at the River Hills Country Club.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019