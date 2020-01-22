|
Patsy Ruth Brouillette Harper
Katy - Patsy Ruth Brouillette Harper, born June 11, 1932, passed away on January 19, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was 87.
Patsy was born in Sinton,.Texas.. During her early childhood, she and her family lived all over the Eastern Seaboard before returning to Sinton when WWII ended. Patsy graduated from Sinton High School and attended Texas A & I in Kingsville, Texas where she began dating AI Harper, the love of her life. They married in 1951 and moved to Alice, Texas where they raised their four daughters.
Even though she worked full time as a kindergarten paraprofessional, Patsy also excelled at being a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and homemaker. She was a talented artist; not only did she illustrate two books, she penned beautiful ink drawings and designed custom Christmas ornaments. She was also an amazing seamstress who created her daughters' stylish wardrobes. Patsy was an accomplished cook and a "Chopped Champion" long before "Chopped" was even a remote idea. She was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alice, where she taught Sunday School.
Patsy and AI retired in Corpus Christi, and after Als passing she moved to Katy to be closer to family. She had been a resident at Caydance Memory Care since March 2016.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Callie Brouillette, sister Dolores Yonker and AI, her beloved husband of 54 years. She is survived by her four daughters, Melanie (Larry) Burnett of Katy, Texas, Marsha (Dean) Jackson of Kerrville, Texas, Marcy (John) Hitt of Kerrville, Texas, and Melissa (Mark) Mellard of Plano, Texas and her sister, Deanna (Leonard) Klepac of Sinton, Texas. Her legacy includes 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her "Pizza". Patsy also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks are extended to the dedicated staff at Caydance Memory Care, Mieke Vogel, N.P., Brenda Dineen and Ashley Long of Accredited Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .
A Memorial service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, TX. 77494
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020