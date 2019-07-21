|
|
Patsy Ruth Clubb
Corpus Christi - Patsy Ruth Clubb of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1933 to Orville and Ellen Jarrett in Harlingen, Texas.
Patsy owned Stafford's Western Ware. She was a correction officer at the Texas
Department of Justice, a March of Dimes Volunteer and involved in South Texas Trail Riders. Patsy graduated from what is now Miller High School.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ellen Jarrett, daughter, Pam Moore; and grandson, Justin Stafford.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Toti of Washington State; children, Ross Stafford, Jr. (Kay), Connie Braden (Chris), Lyn-Dee Brandon (Stewart) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Carol Lee (Reagan) of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Stafford (Amanda), Jarrett Erwin, Tonya Prather (Austin), Le Ann Sandoval (Vinnie), Stacey Florence (Greg), Candice Moore and Tamela Gutierrez; and fifteen great grandchildren
A Memorial Service will be conducted at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Services are entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019