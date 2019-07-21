Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Clubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ruth Clubb


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ruth Clubb Obituary
Patsy Ruth Clubb

Corpus Christi - Patsy Ruth Clubb of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1933 to Orville and Ellen Jarrett in Harlingen, Texas.

Patsy owned Stafford's Western Ware. She was a correction officer at the Texas

Department of Justice, a March of Dimes Volunteer and involved in South Texas Trail Riders. Patsy graduated from what is now Miller High School.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ellen Jarrett, daughter, Pam Moore; and grandson, Justin Stafford.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Toti of Washington State; children, Ross Stafford, Jr. (Kay), Connie Braden (Chris), Lyn-Dee Brandon (Stewart) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Carol Lee (Reagan) of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Stafford (Amanda), Jarrett Erwin, Tonya Prather (Austin), Le Ann Sandoval (Vinnie), Stacey Florence (Greg), Candice Moore and Tamela Gutierrez; and fifteen great grandchildren

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.

Services are entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now