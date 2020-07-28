Paul Chandler Caldwell



Paul Chandler Caldwell passed away on July 22, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Paul was born on December 14, 1943 in Trenton, Missouri to Todd and Sara Caldwell. Paul grew up in Trenton where he enjoyed an idyllic childhood and teen years doing the things he loved best: exploring, hunting, fishing and scouting. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Upon his graduation from college, Paul was quick to enlist in the U.S. Army, opting immediately for Officer Candidate School. Flight school was the next step in his military training followed by a rapid transfer to Vietnam where he served his tour of duty as an Army helicopter pilot. He completed his military career as a highly decorated soldier and continued his love of flying for many years in civilian life.



Paul applied his leadership abilities in his professional life, most often in the hospitality industry. He enjoyed a career with Whataburger before deciding to become an independent businessman as owner/operator of the Roadhouse Restaurant which he operated for 17 years. Upon his retirement, he resumed his flying career as a pilot for Halo Flight air ambulance service.



In his leisure time he continued to enjoy his love of nature by gardening and bird watching. He also loved golf and fishing and thought that every day was a perfect day for both. He loved spending time with friends, especially the Romeos and valued each and every friendship with which he was blessed.



Paul was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love.



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Todd and Sara Caldwell, his brother John Caldwell and his daughter, Katie Caldwell.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Valerie, his son John Caldwell (Casey), his daughter Betsy Caldwell and his sister, Sally Wakefield (Wilson) and his greatly cherished grandchildren, Gage, Lauren, and Macy Caldwell.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at Coastal Bend State Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.









