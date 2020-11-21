Paul Collins Baria



Paul Collins Baria (1954-2020) was a man for all seasons. Born in Abilene, Texas, he moved to Corpus Christi during junior high school and later graduated from Carroll High School in 1972. He earned his BS from the University of Texas, Austin (1976) in Electrical Engineering and was also a proud member of the Longhorn Band Color Guard. He loved to explore how things worked, and always had some construction project going from puzzles to robots. While working in the private sector, he earned several patents. His passion for mathematics and science and his joy in sharing it with the next generation then led him into teaching at the secondary level, first in Wimberley, and later at the Austin Waldorf School. He loved the adventure of travel and visited innumerable places from Tasmania to Antarctica. He loved science fiction and always was immersed in the latest lengthy mind-stretching tome. His curiosity and knowledge were so vast that he carried many a trivia team. His musicality was so broad and his ear so good, he was always able to "Name That Tune." He was an early adopter of Apple devices and was the family "go-to" for technological advice. He was a fiercely loyal friend, and his decades' long and deeply loved Austin Supper Club group (Elizabeth, Tucker and Paul P.) were truly there for him throughout his cancer battle. They will now carry on the tradition of Paul's famous creme brulee torch. His friend Freeman spent many a fun evening with him, chronicling many in beautiful artwork. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bettye Baria of Corpus Christi. He is survived by his sister Lynn Baria (Corpus Christi) and brother Joseph Murry Baria (Davis, CA), and his nephew Joseph W. Baria and niece Anne B. Cavalero and her husband Anthony Cavalero, all of Los Angeles, CA. A small private service will take place at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium. His life will always be celebrated and his gusto for adventures with a playful twinkle in his eye will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, in Paul's memory, please cook and share a fabulous meal, plan a dream trip, solve a crossword puzzle, learn about the stars, cheer for your favorite football teams (Longhorns and Cowboys for Paul!), or consider donating to the Bamberger Ranch Preserve in Johnson City, TX (where so many students are inspired by nature), or to the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History (where Paul's first job was guarding the moon rock!).









