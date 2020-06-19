Paul Crisp

Paul CrispCorpus Christi, TX - Paul "Pork Chop" Crisp, 79 of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi on November 21, 1940. Paul married Marilyn Joy Crisp in August/1963. He worked at Coastal States Refinery for many years and had a passion for classic cars and racing.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Joy Crisp and his son, Rick Drew Crisp. He is survived by his children, Vicki Joy Cotton and Paula Jo Crisp; his grandchildren, Rachael Duffel, Andrew Crisp, Sharli Takekawa, and Kayla Hall; his Brother, Howard Crisp.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services will also be at FDA-Everhart on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Seaside Memorial Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.