Paul Eldridge Mann
Corpus Christi - August 27, 1945 - December 8, 2019
Paul Eldridge Mann, 74, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital in Waco, Texas, the only child of Wilma Fugate Mann and Caleb Eldridge Mann. As a child he lived in Waco and later Midland, Texas. He graduated high school from Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, Texas in 1964. He attended Odessa College, University of Texas at El Paso, and Permian Junior College.
He served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot from 1968 to 1974, and from 1974 through1977 in the United States Army Reserve. While on active duty, he served in Viet Nam, where he received a number of awards including the Air Medal for Heroism while "participating in aerial flight in the Republic of Viet Nam on April 3, 1970, while serving as copilot of a helicopter gunship during emergency insertion of infantry near Dak Seang. Despite poor weather, night flying conditions, and hostile terrain, (pilots) repeatedly placed themselves in vulnerable positions to draw enemy fire from the troop-carrying helicopters and the friendly ground forces." He also received the Bronze Star Medal on July 1, 1969 for "meritorious achievement in connection with military operations against a hostile force." He received from the Headquarters 1st Cavalry Division a Certificate of Achievement on October 15, 1972 when he "demonstrated outstanding airmanship and professional skill in an actual inflight emergency situation." He later received the Army Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Service in the Republic of Pakistan during the period August 1973 through September 1973."
After being honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1977, Paul attended Texas State Technical Institute where he received an airframe and powerplant certificate. He became a fixed wing aircraft mechanic. Paul then worked for many years as a helicopter mechanic at Corpus Christi Army Depot (ARADMAC), retiring at the age of 65.
Paul enjoyed kayaking, biking, collecting guns, and smoking a good cigar while shooting the breeze with a friend. He was a voracious reader of multiple genres. In his later years Paul rescued cats, giving a home to many cats over the years while becoming an advocate for no kill animal shelters and wildlife protection.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma Fugate Mann and Caleb Eldridge Mann, and a beloved uncle for whom he was named, Paul Edward Fugate.
Paul is survived by Paul Fugate's family, aunt Doris Fugate, cousins Paula Fielder (Mike), Jo Ann Reno (Barry), William Fugate, and John Fugate (Dorie). He is also survived by a host of cousins (first, second, and third) and friends.He is also survived by a special friends Steve Howden and Greg Chapman, and lastly, his church family of Providence Reformed Episcopal Church.
Paul Eldridge Mann's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Providence Reformed Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday, December 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Benjamin Bernier officiating. Burial will be the following week under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, where he joins his mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Providence Reformed Episcopal Church, 1201 Morgan Ave., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 or to PeeWee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, Inc., 1307 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78417. Correspondence to a family representative may be addressed to Paula Fielder, P. O. Box 1265, Dayton, TX 77535.
"Blessed is the one who endures trials, because when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him." James 1:12
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019