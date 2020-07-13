Paul Kent Dillaha



On July 8, 2020 Paul Kent Dillaha passed away in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is survived by his brother Jeff (Loretta) Dillaha of Audubon, Pennsylvania, his sisters, Ann (Billy) Dillaha Bilano of Corpus Christi, Texas, Erin Dillaha Salinas of Corpus Christi, Texas, Melissa (Doyle) McCarthy, of McKinney, Texas, nephews Adam Dillaha, Luke Dillaha, and Chandler McCarthy as well as many loved cousins.



Paul was originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, but was living in Daytona Beach, Florida. His immediate family will have a private memorial service in Texas at a later date.









