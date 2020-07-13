1/
Paul Kent Dillaha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Kent Dillaha

On July 8, 2020 Paul Kent Dillaha passed away in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is survived by his brother Jeff (Loretta) Dillaha of Audubon, Pennsylvania, his sisters, Ann (Billy) Dillaha Bilano of Corpus Christi, Texas, Erin Dillaha Salinas of Corpus Christi, Texas, Melissa (Doyle) McCarthy, of McKinney, Texas, nephews Adam Dillaha, Luke Dillaha, and Chandler McCarthy as well as many loved cousins.

Paul was originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, but was living in Daytona Beach, Florida. His immediate family will have a private memorial service in Texas at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved