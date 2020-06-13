Paul RiveraCorpus Christi - Paul Rivera, age 79, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1941 to Candelario and Anita Rivera in Robstown, TX.Paul served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the 19th session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy in 1971. Paul was the lead investigator in the Selena Quintanilla case. He retired in 1997 as a Police Sgt. Detective and went on to become Captain at the Nueces County Sheriff's office from 1997-2009 as well as Captain of CID. He was the Chief of Police in Taft, Texas from 2009-2010. Paul served over forty years in law enforcement.Paul was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He liked to run sometimes running five miles in a day. In his younger years he liked to go fishing. Paul will always be remembered for his sense of adventure and for his service in the community.Paul is preceded in death by his parents: Candelario and Anita Rivera; maternal grandparents: Rafael and Luz Longoria; brothers: Ruben Rivera, Rudy Rivera and Robert Rivera and half-sister: Maria Zaragosa. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter:Rosa Anna Rivera of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter: Samantha MacMillian of Corpus Christi TX; sister Martha (Richard) Romero of Lorena, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Richard Romero, Ruben Rodriguez, Mark Guerrero, Bobby Loa, Milo Loa and Lou Villagomez.