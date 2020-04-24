|
|
Paul Rocha
Our beloved Paul Rocha, age 74, born on May 14, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Kyle, Texas.
Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant from 1966 to 1975. He bravely fought in the Korean War and served 2 tours during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm Unit Citation.
After having a stroke over 20 years ago, Paul was lovingly cared for by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Mary Ann Rocha. The family will always be grateful for their personal sacrifices and loving care.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Antonia Garcia Rocha; father, Guadalupe Rocha; and brothers: Louis, Rosendo, and Federico Rocha.
He is survived by his children Paul Rocha, Jr. and Christina Rocha Medrano; grandchildren: Paul Jeremy Rocha, Vanessa Rocha, Jessica Medrano and Larry Medrano, Jr. He was also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren.
Paul also leaves behind his brothers and sisters: Henry (Mary Ann) Rocha, Guadalupe (Rachel) Rocha, Esther (James) Viebrock, Estelle (Rene) Olvera, and Ethel (Thomas) Young; half-brother and sisters: Jesse Rocha, Rose Gonzales, Mary Rocha,Olegaria (Eliseo) Sanchez, Steve Rocha, and Joe (Patty) Rocha.
Due to the Coronavirus / COVID-19 Restrictions from the City of Austin,
Public services will NOT be held.
Private Visitation is being held by reservation only. Please call or text 5I2-568-8790 to reserve your time. Due to limited availability, reservations need to be confirmed by Monday, April 27, 2020 before 10:00 a.m.
During your reserved viewing, we ask that you observe the current Social Distancing restrictions by avoiding hand shaking or hugging, and by keeping a minimum 6-foot distance from others.
Please be advised that ALL guests must wear some form of face covering upon entry to the funeral home. In addition, guests are NOT permitted to congregate in the parking lot at any time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020