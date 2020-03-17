|
|
Paul Rowland, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Paul Rowland, Jr., age 35, passed away March 7, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1984 to Paul Rowland, Sr. and Eva Rowland in Corpus Christi, TX. He was raised in Corpus Christi where he graduated from Richard King High School in 2002.
Paul was a loving son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time amongst friends and family. As a Cowboys fan, he enjoyed going to football games. He spent time with family enjoying BBQ's, he was always laughing with the biggest smile on his face.
Paul Rowland, Jr. is preceded in death by two loving aunts, Delores Ramirez and Irene Garcia.
Left to cherish his memories are both his parents, Paul Rowland, Sr. and Eva Rowland; two sisters, Brenda (Tim) Friscia and Jennifer (Fidel) Garcia; his brother, Payton Paul Rowland; two nephews, Gabriel Garcia and Matthew McCloskey; and two nieces, Sierra Garcia and Emily McCloskey.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary at 7 p.m. that same evening. A Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home , with Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020