Resthaven Funeral Home
1345 S Commercial St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-1100
Wake
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
in our home
Paul Thomas Kantz Jr. Obituary
Paul Thomas Kantz Jr.

Rockport - Paul Thomas Kantz Jr. was born January 21,1941 in Cherokee County, Texas to Paul Thomas Kantz and Katherine Virginia Smith Kantz. Tom died on April 19, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's.

Tom was a graduate of Kingsville High School in Kingsville, Texas. He held three degrees (BA, MA and PhD) from the University of Texas in Austin. In 1967, Tom, his wife Prudence and their son moved to Sacramento, California where he taught at the California State University in the Department of Biological Sciences from 1967 to 2001. Tom was a well- liked and gifted teacher. He was able to explain difficult concepts so students understood and could apply them. After retiring to Rockport, Tom was able to enjoy one of his many interests…painting.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucinda McFetridge.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend for more than 40 years: Nancy Raley; son: Thomas Kantz (Katherine Taylor) of Lacey, WA; daughters: Katherine Kantz (Keith Fessel) of Hamburg, NY and Karen Raley-Kantz of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren: Jon and Jeff Taylor-Kantz and Henri Fessel; close cousins and great friends: Jack Philbrick and Hank Smith; long-time friends: Odin Toness and Chuck and Betty Shamel; and first wife: Prudence

Kantz.

The family wishes to thank Mary, Molly, Sally, Priscilla, Sandra, Andrea, Cathie and Christy for

their loving care and support.

A wake celebrating Tom's life will be held April 28, 2019, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in our home.

Guestbook available online at

[email protected]

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Aransas Pass.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
