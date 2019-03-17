|
|
Paula Ann Morgan Cummings
Corpus Christi, TX
Paula Ann Morgan Cummings, 67, passed away March 14, 2019. Paula Ann was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Grandma as she was called by her granddaughter Caylee, and "Ann," as she was called by everyone when she was little, was an amazing wife, mom, grandmother, daughter, care giver and a sister like no other could be. She spent several years in Georgetown Texas and loved being an active member at Grace Bible Church, caring for others was indeed her passion.
Ann's story starts on August 19, 1951, the fourth child of Floyd Morgan and Evelyn Wheelis, in Corpus Christi, Texas. When Ann was still little, Ann spent her childhood growing up, made many friends, and went to school becoming a Registered Nurse with a degree from Del Mar Junior College. Corpus Christi is where she would meet the love of her life, James Cummings of Aransas Pass and Corpus Christi. Ann and "Jim" had a whirlwind romance and were married in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 8, 1971. Ann and Jim spent many happy years raising their family in Alaska and Texas.
She is survived by her Son, James Cummings, Jr., Phoenix, Arizona, Daughter, Christal Ann Cummings, of Pflugerville, Texas; brothers, Jimmie Ray Morgan, (Virginia) of Ingleside, Texas and Floyd A. Morgan, Jr., (Janice) of Waco, Texas, many nieces, nephews and cousins and Granddaughter Caylee Renee.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Ann are her father Floyd Alvin Morgan Sr., Mother Evelyn Wheelis, and a sister, Martha Nell Morgan Davis. In Lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the
The Heart Institute c/o Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N Central Ave, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 or the JRODIE Hope Alliance (jrodiehope.com) in her name. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019