Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Paula Lopez Rendon-Berlanga


1935 - 2019
Paula Lopez Rendon-Berlanga Obituary
Paula Lopez Rendon-Berlanga

Robstown - Paula Lopez Rendon-Berlanga, 83, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on August 11, 2019. She was born on December 06, 1935 in Donna, Texas to Regino Lopez, Sr. and Paula Guerra Lopez. She was a Catholic and a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rames Rendon; and two brothers, Ernesto Lopez and Pedro Lopez.

She is survived by her children, Yvette (Juan) Pimentel and Dorales Salazar; three brothers, Regino Lopez, Rogelio Lopez, and Frankie Lopez; two sisters, Mary Jarrett and Frances Tinsley. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Anthony and Justin Pimentel, Roy Ibarra, Albert, Michael and Alexandra Salazar, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
