Paula Sandoval Medrano



Robstown - Paula Sandoval Medrano, 84, was called to be with our Lord on November 24, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1936 in Calallen, Texas to Santiago and Catalina Lopez Sandoval. She was a Catholic and the founder as well as a member of Coro El Rocio at St. Anthony's for over 40 years. She was a homemaker and she lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rene Medrano; her siblings, Jose Sandoval, Porfirio Sandoval, Paulo Sandoval, Jesusa Sandoval, Maria Sandoval, Victoria S. Martinez and Maria Concepcion Martinez.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Genaro Medrano, Jr.; her children, Mario Medrano (Michelle Kautz), Marisela (Adolfo) Gonzalez and Marina "Mina" (Oscar) Rodriguez. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Joseph Anthony Hudson, Miranda M. Gonzalez, Jacob A. Gonzalez, Kaitlynn J. Gonzalez, Mario Medrano, Jr., Mason Kautz as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380









