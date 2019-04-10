|
|
Pauline Christensen Alexander
New Braunfels - Pauline Christensen Alexander of New Braunfels, Texas, and long-time resident of Corpus Christi passed away on Friday April 5, 2019. She was 95 years old. Pauline was born on May 30th, 1923 in McAllen, Texas and raised and educated in San Antonio, Texas. In her youth she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and an accomplished roper. She met her husband, Guy William Alexander Sr., in San Antonio during World War II. They dated for only 3 months before committing to a marriage that would last 62 years. She was an inspiration of strength, wisdom and love to many.
She worked side by side with her husband in the home-building business for 40 years in Corpus Christi, where she was an Active Member in the Art Museum of South Texas and an Officer in Country Club Estates, as well as a devoted member of the Church of the Good
Shepard and St.Marks Episcopal before retiring to New Braunfels in 1997.
Pauline was a lover of family, friends, art, music, travel and life. Colorful and unpredictable, she lived each and every day to the fullest with dignity and poise. She made every person feel special and appreciated and touched the heart of every soul she
met. Pauline was blessed with many grandchildren and great grand-children who lovingly referred to her as "Honey."
Survivors include her daughter Martha Sue Alexander of San Marcos; nephew Steven Howard Christensen of Upland, CA; son Sean Christen Alexander of New Braunfels; grandchildren Dylan Flynn Alexander of El Paso; Julia Rachelle Alexander of Houston; Alexander James Peter Petkas of San Diego, CA, Christen Nicole Alexander of Ft. Worth; Kevin Jude Alexander of Austin; and Patrick Alexander of Corpus Christi; and great-grandchildren include Sienna Rose Alexander, Guy Christen Alexander, River Lee Alexander, Landyn Shooter Alexander, Cash William Alexander, Jack Conoly Alexander, Rauiri Nichole Sloane Alexander, Echo Rebel Alexander, Addison Michelle Simmons, and Zoe Josephine Petkas. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Guy William Alexander Sr., and by her sons Guy William Alexander Jr., and Paul Christen Alexander.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, Comal County Senior Center, or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019