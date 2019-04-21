|
|
PAULINE OLIVIA HALEY
CORPUS CHRISTI, - Pauline Olivia Haley passed away on Saturday, 13 April 2019, at the age of 100 years. She was born 28 February 1919 in Watson, AR, to Samuel Jerome Thompson and Ruth Frances Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Lester and Sylvester Thompson, her daughter, Sandra Raye Haley Quinn, and her husband, Oscar Raymond Haley.
Pauline graduated high school in Eldorado, AR, and moved to Fort Worth, TX, where she met and married Oscar Raymond Haley in 1939. They shared 72 years of married life together, in Fort Worth and Azle, Texas. They loved coming to Port Aransas, Texas, to fish and moved there in 2004 for several months, then to Garden Estates Senior Living Center in Corpus Christi. She is survived by her son, Samuel R. Haley (Niki Haley) of Port Aransas, TX, Son-in-Law Jerry Quinn of Fort Worth, TX, five grandsons (Jason Wooldridge, Matthew Haley, Sean Haley, Morgan Haley, Joshua Haley), seven great-grandchildren (Sarah Haley, Karmen Haley, Zack Haley, Seth Haley, Zoe Haley, Eden Haley, Lily Olivia Haley), two nieces (Sharon Witt Gordon, Debbie Witt Gatlin), three nephews (Samuel Thompson, William Witt, Johnny Witt), and many grand-nephews and grand-nieces, including namesake Betty Pauline Witt.
Confined to a wheelchair for the last 20 years, Pauline remained fiercely independent. Whenever asked how she was doing, the answer was always "Just fine," no matter how much pain she might be dealing with at the time, or whatever her challenges. She loved Bluegrass music and cheering for the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. She actively socialized with her neighbors at Garden Estates and loved to crochet. She left many of her beautiful creations with friends and family members. As with memories of her, they are true treasures. At long last she has reunited with her beloved husband and daughter. At her request there are no public services. Donations in her name may be made to the .
The family is particularly grateful to Ms. Holly Asher, Pauline's wonderful caregiver for the last nine years.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019