Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
Pearlie Butler Nesbit Obituary
Pearlie Butler Nesbit

Corpus Christi - Pearlie Butler Nesbit, 74, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on June 20, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1945 in Beaumont, TX to the late STM2 James Abraham and Pauline Thomas.

Pearlie was a lifetime member of the St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, a Suburban Community League member of 55 years, employed with the CCISD Food Service Department for 45 years and devoted her life to her family and her job.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bryan Thomas and sister, Melissa Davis.

She is survived by her loving husband, Romie Lee Nesbit of 14 years; daughter, Tina Yvette Butler of Corpus Christi, TX; son, Ruben (Rosybel) Butler III of Murrieta, CA; sister, Dolores Coleman of Corpus Christi, TX; brother, William Abraham of Houston, TX; stepdaughter, Monica (Will) McCoy of Live Oak, TX; granddaughters, Simone (Marcus) Sanders of Corpus Christi TX, Quanshaee Beasley of Tulsa, OK and Quamane (Katie) Stewart of Grand Rapids, MI; niece, Tondelynn Coleman and nephew, Desmond (Amanda) Coleman both of Corpus Christi, TX.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Nesbit family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 27, 2019
