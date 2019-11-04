|
Pedro "Pete" A. Hernandez passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a loving companion, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pete started playing the guitar at the age of 12 and the accordion at the age of 14. At the age of 15 he was an expert at the accordion and was always busy playing at places such as Shorty's Bar and Dos Arbolitos Salón. In 1975 Pete formed a group by the name of "Pete and Marta" with Los Fugitivos based out of San Antonio. In 1989 the group split up and Pete left for Sacrament, CA. Pete said, "In music, everyone needs to have the discipline in the art of playing together, because everything revolves around timing or time. And if you don't have it, you have nothing." Pete was one of the last entertaining, kind, and realistic musicians of a different era which demands loyalty, discipline, professionalism, honesty, and gentleness. If there were more people like Pete, this world would be a much better place.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aurelio Hernandez; sisters, Lucy Mungia and Yolanda Hernandez; and grandson, Steven M. Fino.
Pete is survived by his companion, Mary Helen Urrea; mother, Felicitas Mungia; children, Pedro Hernandez, Jr., Veronica De La Rosa, Monica Hernandez (Richard) Valenzuela, Jessica Hernandez (Jose) Garcia, and Jesse Hernandez; step-son, Charlie Miller; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Zenaida (Thomas) Flores; brothers, Floro (Maria Elena) Hernandez and Roberto Mungia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral chapel at 9:30 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, to Holy Family Catholic Church for a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Pedro A. Hernandez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019