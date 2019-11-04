|
Pedro C. Barrera
Robstown - Pedro C. Barrera, 75, of Robstown, Texas, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
Born in Robstown, Pete was lovingly known as Pete, Junior, Tio, Uncle and Grandpa. Most importantly, to Olivia, his loving wife of 48 years, he was called "hun." Pete responded to all of these monikers with kindness and love as he took immense pride in his family.
Pete is survived by his wife Olivia Barrera; son Gavino Barrera and wife Cassandra; daughter Veronica Barrera and granddaughter, Danielle Vargas; and daughter Vanessa Barrera granddaughter, Havana Barrera. Pete doted on his family and instilled the value of work and love that they now share in their personal and professional lives. Pete's siblings, Lily Valdez, Felipa Nerios, Ricardo Salinas, Alberto Salinas, Yolanda Salinas, Elma Barrera Rodriguez, Pete Barrera, Elva Barrera, and Roy Rojelio Barrera, were instrumental to his care and overall well-being. Pete also loved and held all of his nephews and nieces close to his heart.
Pete served in the U.S. Army for six years as a Specialist Fifth Class in the medical field. He then became an Industrial Arts/Drafting teacher and was a proud Wildcat faculty member at Calallen High School for 25 years. Numerous staff and students made an impact on Pete. He loved being a teacher.
Pete had a second career as a dental lab technician for 52 years and enjoyed working with Dr. William Meyer (deceased) and Dr. Hector Oliveria, who he considered friends.
Pete lived a life filed with family, friends, football games (especially the Dallas Cowboys), and a strong faith. The loss of Pete will be felt throughout the family and the community, but they take comfort in knowing his large personality brought comfort and joy to so many during his life.
A public viewing will be on Thursday, November 7, at 5pm at Ramon Funeral Home in Robstown. A rosary will follow at 7pm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, at 11am at St. John's Catholic Church. A 1pm burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
