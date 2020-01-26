|
|
Pedro C. Ramirez
Corpus Christi - Pedro C. Ramirez, age 99, passed away on January 25, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020