Pedro "Pete" C. Ramirez
Corpus Christi - Pedro "Pete" C. Ramirez passed peacefully into the Lord's merciful and loving hands on January 25, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born in Three Rivers, Texas, on January 17, 1921.
Pedro is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Guadalupe; his infant daughter, Jeanette; his son Armando; his parents, Reynaldo C. and Virginia C. Ramirez, his brothers: Francisco Montelongo, Eduvijen "Eddie" Montelongo and Antonio Ramirez; his sister, Francisca Saldana and niece: Lala Salinas.
Pedro is survived by his daughter: Yvonne R. (Robert) Aguilar of Corpus Christi; he is also blessed by his grandchildren: Hannah, Joseph, Michelle and Armando; great-grandchildren: Samuel Joseph, Lanse, Cezzane, Diego, Sebastian and Isaiah; great-great-grandchildren: Mikah and Samir; sister-in-law: Concepcion "Connie" (Vince, deceased) Simone; niece: Mary (Bob) Ochoa; his loyal furfriend: Ruby and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pedro worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps at a young age prior to enlisting in the United States Army in 1942. During his service he fought in World War II and the Battle of Normandy. He received the Good Conduct Medal, EAME Theater Ribbon, Two Bronze Service Stars, World War II Victory Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon and the highest military award, The Purple Heart. In 1945 he married, Guadalupe, they shared 67 years together. He worked at the Naval Base and held two part-time jobs. Pedro later became the owner of Ramirez Electric Company for 45 years before retiring in 1995.
Pedro loved working and spending time at his ranch. He continued to do service calls in the area and always kept his tools in great condition.
Pedro was a devout catholic who shared a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He was a man of simple prayer who praised the Lord until he entered the eternal glory of God. He enjoyed sharing bible readings with his wife and finding special scripture notes that she would place on his bathroom mirror.
He was a loving husband and father who always provided for his family whether it be from his spiritual wisdom, past service and work experience or life's challenges. Pedro was always willing to lend a listening ear and a helping hand.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Father Williams Bakyil, Pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church; Father Raju D. Thottankara, Pastor of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and to Deacon Eluterio Farias and Deacon Allen Cicora.
The family is very thankful to the staffs of the VA Home Base Primary Care and of Del Cielo Home Health and Del Cielo Hospice, Dr. Isaac Chitrit, Dr. Rafael Cutin and to his most loving and caring providers Marisela and Maria.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pedro's compadres, Johnny and Norma Longoria and Felix Sauceda.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be concelebrated by Father Williams Bakyil and Father Raju Thottankara at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Joseph Aguilar, Eusebio "Sonny" Garza, Dennis Guerra, Armando Ramirez II, Diego Ramirez and Felix Sauceda.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 3423 Rojo St. Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020