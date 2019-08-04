|
|
Pedro "Pete" M. Pedraza
Corpus Christi - On July 31, 2019, Pedro (Pete) M. Pedraza, was called home to be with our Lord. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was 71.
Pete, was born on June 29, 1948, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Prajedes and Lina Pedraza. On September 20, 1974, his life was forever changed when he married the love of his life, Sofia (Hernandez) Pedraza. They spent just shy of 45 years together.
In 1968, at the early age of 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a Lance Corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1974. He went on to become an aircraft mechanic, and worked for the Corpus Christi Army Depot for 28 years, where he retired from in 2009.
He was a proud Marine, who loved God and his country, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, brothers Ruben, Gonzalo, Francisco, and Roberto, sisters Oralia, Delia, and Aurora, nephews and nieces.
He is survived by, his wife Sofia Pedraza, daughters Yvonne Munoz and Leslie Tagle, grandchildren Jacob Munoz, Logan Diaz, Douglas Diaz, Joshua Munoz, and Milla Tagle, sisters Beatric Leal and Estella Cordero and brother Prajedes Pedraza Jr. and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Access Rd.
Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church 2509 Nogales St.
Followed by burial at 1:00 pm sharp at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 I-37
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019