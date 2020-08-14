Pedro "Pete" MedinaPortland - Pedro "Pete" Medina, age 75, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1945 to Jose Martin Medina and Paula Fuentes. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966. Pete was a hard worker who will always be remembered for his love of laughter and sense of humor. Pete was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose grandchildren were the light of his life. Pete was known as the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.Pete is preceded in death by his mother, Paula Fuentes, daughter, Maricelda, aunt, Maria Teresa Gutierrez, uncle, Jose Gutierrez, three brothers and three sisters.Pete is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judi, children; Melissa, Pete (Blanca), Kristina (Steve) Mendoza, Felis (Gabriel) Marmolejo, and Benjamin, father, Jose Martin Medina, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 9 brothers, 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.Private family visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A private Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Private funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.Due to COVID limitations, the services will be private. A live stream of the services will be available for friends and family to view from their home.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Pete Medina, Benjamin Medina, Steve Mendoza, Gabriel Marmolejo, David Cervantes, and Joey Morales.Honorary pallbearers are Isaak, Ethyn, Daniel, Mia, Brody, Benjamin II, Mylo and Lorenzo.