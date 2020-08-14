1/1
Pedro "Pete" Medina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro "Pete" Medina

Portland - Pedro "Pete" Medina, age 75, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1945 to Jose Martin Medina and Paula Fuentes. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966. Pete was a hard worker who will always be remembered for his love of laughter and sense of humor. Pete was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose grandchildren were the light of his life. Pete was known as the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Pete is preceded in death by his mother, Paula Fuentes, daughter, Maricelda, aunt, Maria Teresa Gutierrez, uncle, Jose Gutierrez, three brothers and three sisters.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judi, children; Melissa, Pete (Blanca), Kristina (Steve) Mendoza, Felis (Gabriel) Marmolejo, and Benjamin, father, Jose Martin Medina, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 9 brothers, 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A private Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Private funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Due to COVID limitations, the services will be private. A live stream of the services will be available for friends and family to view from their home.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Pete Medina, Benjamin Medina, Steve Mendoza, Gabriel Marmolejo, David Cervantes, and Joey Morales.

Honorary pallbearers are Isaak, Ethyn, Daniel, Mia, Brody, Benjamin II, Mylo and Lorenzo.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved