Pedro "Pete" P. GonzalezCorpus Christi - Pedro "Pete" P. Gonzalez, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on April 21, 1967, in Corpus Christi to Jesus Conde Gonzalez and Ana Maria Perez Gonzalez. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1985.Pete joyfully embraced everything life had to offer and welcomed everyone he met with an open heart. His love of life and adventure led him to travel the world where he spent many years working with international corporations and the last ten years with Coastal International Security, Inc. His work assignments at US embassies included tours in Serbia, Nigeria, China, Belgium, Norway, and New Zealand. Throughout his work travels, Pete made many long-lasting friendships. Pete loved sharing his life experiences from abroad with family and friends. His most joyous moments abroad were when he was accompanied by his wife, Christina, and or his son, Josh.Pete was known for always lending a helping hand. He was humble, adventurous, and brave. He had an ever present smile and a contagious laugh. He loved fishing, concerts, and riding his motorcycle.To his nieces and nephews, Pete's fun-loving character made every family event special.He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Ana Maria Gonzalez. Pete is survived by his wife of 9 years, Christina Garza Gonzalez, and his son, Peter Joshua Gonzalez; his brothers and sisters; Jesse Gonzalez, Irma (Rudy) Torres, Maria Rivera, Dolores (Jeanpascal) Ferrand, Felix (Diana) Gonzalez and C.C. (Jake) Gonzalez-Kurz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will be receiving friends and family at Corpus Christi Funeral Home at 2409 Baldwin on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 am; interment to follow at 11:30 am at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 65 people. A livestream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.