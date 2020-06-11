Pedro Ramirez, Jr.



Robstown - Robstown, Texas



Pedro Ramirez, Jr., 71, passed away surrounded by his family. He was born to Pedro and Maria Luisa Ramirez in Gonzales, Texas on November 11, 1948. He was a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas and was a 1969 graduate of Robstown High School. He served in the Army from 1969-1971 and was stationed in Germany with the 94th artillery group. He received the National Defense Medal for serving during the Vietnam War. He married his sweetheart Erlinda Ramirez and shared 47 loving years together. He was a leader in the community coaching little league and also served in the Robstown School Board. He worked Civil Service at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and retired in 2005. He was a devout Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, father and most importantly grandfather.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Luisa Ramirez and his brother, Jose Ramirez.



He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Ramirez; his four children, Luz Marie (Joe) Lucio, Pedro (Belinda) Ramirez, III, Jason Ramirez and Marissa Ramirez; his two sisters, Isabel (Robert) Gomez and Janie (Ruben) Leal. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Andrea, Alexis, Penelope, Joey, Megan, Gabriel, Xena; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



