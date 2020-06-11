Pedro Ramirez Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro Ramirez, Jr.

Robstown - Robstown, Texas

Pedro Ramirez, Jr., 71, passed away surrounded by his family. He was born to Pedro and Maria Luisa Ramirez in Gonzales, Texas on November 11, 1948. He was a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas and was a 1969 graduate of Robstown High School. He served in the Army from 1969-1971 and was stationed in Germany with the 94th artillery group. He received the National Defense Medal for serving during the Vietnam War. He married his sweetheart Erlinda Ramirez and shared 47 loving years together. He was a leader in the community coaching little league and also served in the Robstown School Board. He worked Civil Service at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and retired in 2005. He was a devout Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, father and most importantly grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Luisa Ramirez and his brother, Jose Ramirez.

He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Ramirez; his four children, Luz Marie (Joe) Lucio, Pedro (Belinda) Ramirez, III, Jason Ramirez and Marissa Ramirez; his two sisters, Isabel (Robert) Gomez and Janie (Ruben) Leal. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Andrea, Alexis, Penelope, Joey, Megan, Gabriel, Xena; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved