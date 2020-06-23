Pedro Rodriguez Sr.
Pedro Rodriguez Sr.

Sinton - Pedro Rodriguez, Sr., 84, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 following a long illness. He served as Pct. 3 Commissioner for San Patricio County until his retirement in 2006. He served as a council member for the City of Odem for two terms, served as a school board member for Odem-Edroy I.S.D. for 15 years and served as Director for the San Patricio County Community Action Agency for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife, Irma Rodriguez of Sinton. His sons, Pete (Lupita) Rodriguez, Jr. of Odem, Danny (Israel) Rodriguez of San Antonio and Richard Rodriguez of Odem, his daughters, Gracie Torres, Leticia (Vivi) Pizana and Lisa (Marcos) Rodriguez of Odem, his sister, Martina (Manuel) De Ruedo. 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A rosary will be recited at 7 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton. Due to the Pandemic, the family is requesting only immediate family and social distancing. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts. Those that will be attending Please Wear A Mask.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H., Inc.

120 S. McCall

Sinton, Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

