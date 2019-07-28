|
|
Pedro Saenz
Alice - Pedro Saenz- Passed away July 25, 2019 in Alice, Texas. He was born March 14, 1928 in San Jose Community in Duval County to Federico And Rosa Bazan Saenz. He was a devoted husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and provider for his family his entire life. He was a professional in his field, He worked most of his life in the oilfield starting on the drilling rigs to becoming an owner-operator in oilfield trucking up until his retirement. and a mentor to many. He worked oilfield for many years, he was a truck Driver up on till his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jovita Saenz, Three daughters Maria Luisa Saenz Lydia Gonzalez and Cynthia Yarbrough, one son Javier Saenz and one brother Reynaldo Saenz and three sisters Rafaela Lopez, Dora Martinez and Adela Saenz.
Survivors include Three sons Pedro Saenz Sr. of Alice, Texas, Enrique (Sandy)Saenz of Alice, Texas and Martin Saenz of Irving, Texas. Three daughters Diana (Michael)Brock Brock of Alice, Texas, Patricia Offerman of Alice, Texas and Sylvia (Jerry) Villanueva of Sinton, Texas. one brother Richard (Ramona) Saenz of Alice, Texas and two sisters Aurora Saenz of San Diego and Omelia (Greg) Lopez of Alice, Texas 11 Grandchildren Gabriela Saenz, Melissa s. Munoz, Enrique Saenz Jr. David Yarborough Jr. Robert Yarborough Jennifer Yarborough Michael Brock Jr. Kristen Brock Zheng Joseph Villanueva, Samantha Villanueva and Sebastian Villanueva, 4 Great grandchildren Nicholas Gonzalez, Avery Munoz, Mila Munoz, Olivia Saenz and Kailey Yuriatus.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be David Yarborough, Enrique Saenz Jr., Michael Brock, Danny Saenz, Jerry Villanueva, Joseph Villanueva, Sebastian Villanueva and Calvin Zheng.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019