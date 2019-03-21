|
Peggy Hendrix Flowers
Corpus Christi, TX
Peggy Hendrix Flowers, age 90, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1928 to William and Hazel Hendrix in Fairlie, Texas.
Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Flowers and parents. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Victor E. "Eddie" (Ann) Thane, Jr., Vicki (Mark) Doner and Linda (Daniel) Hollingsworth, grandchildren: Nathan Doner, Clint Thane, James Hollingsworth and Lisa Hollingsworth, several great-grandchildren and brother Don Hendrix of Houston, Texas.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 21, 2019