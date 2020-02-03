|
|
Peggy Jean Holt Perry
Peggy Jean Holt Perry,
age 91, passed away February 3, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1928 in Loving, Texas to Sidney Wright Holt and Carrie Ogletree Holt.
Peggy married Carroll G. Perry on July 2, 1958. They were married for 46 years, before his passing in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: L.D. and Donald and sisters: Thelma Stevenson and Audra Johnston. Peggy is survived by her son: Don (Nancy) Perry and Russell (Sandra) Perry; grandchildren: Kim (Cole) Stonebraker, David Perry, Amanda Perry and Elizabeth (Elijah) Bell: plus 2 great-grandchildren: Milo and Mateo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, active in sorority, APEC auxiliary, Petrol Club, Lazy Gourmets, Cub scouts, little league baseball and other civic organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and entertaining friends. Peggy and Carroll were avid University of Texas Longhorn supporters and were Life Members of the Texas-Exes Alumni association.
Peggy will be deeply missed by family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for their unbelievable help and compassion during Peggy's final days.
A Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 PM on Thursday, February 6th at Seaside Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, February 6th at Seaside Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020