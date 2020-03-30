|
|
Peggy Jo (Wright) Westrbook
Kingsville - Peggy Jo (Wright) Westbrook went peacefully to her Lord and Savior in the wee hours of Thursday March 13, 2020. Peggy was born to Edwin and Willie Wright on July 5, 1931 in Luling Texas. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 50+ years, Richard L. Westbrook, Jr, her sister and brother-in-law, Clarence and Shirley Marburger, and her son-in-law Thomas W. Cunningham.
Peggy is survived by three children: daughters Elizabeth Ann (Jack) Rickner and Ricki W. Cunningham, and one son Richard (Michelle) Westbrook III. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Jonathan (Heather) Rickner, Andrew (Jenni) Rickner, Jared (Briann) Messenger, Christopher Rickner, Nathan (Beverly) Westbrook, Nikala (Conner) Reynolds and Jaquelyn Westbrook. Peggy had four great-grandchildren.
During her lifetime, Peggy enjoyed studying art and became an accomplished artist, best known for the Santa Clauses that she painted. She and her family served stints in Australia and Anchorage Alaska. She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Kingsville, serving along with Richard as Youth Leaders in the late 50's and 60's. She went on to serve on every board, taught Sunday school and Bible School. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and she sang in the choir, but her true gift to the church was her hospitality on the bereavement committee.
Peggy was very active in the Kingsville community as a member and office holder in Woman's Club of Kingsville, Playhouse of Design, The Evening Garden Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Hospital Auxiliary, Zonta Club, Music Club and she along with her friends created a stitching group that met weekly.
Services are pending for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020