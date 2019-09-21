|
|
Peggy Lee Encinia
Taft - Peggy Lee Encinia went home to meet the Lord on Tuesday, September 17th to start her eternal life in heaven. She was born on January 21, 1956 in Sinton, Texas to John and Helen Hill. She lived in Taft, where she met the love of her life, Jose Encinia Jr. This October 12th, they would have been married 45 years. They lived and raised their 2 daughters in Taft.
First and foremost, she was a faithful servant of the Lord. In her service to the Lord, Peggy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Taft, ran the FUMC Resale Shop, and was a member of the Library board. Other passions were her work with the First Light Learning Center, FUMC Food Pantry, FUMC office angel, animal (cat) advocacy and preparing meals and feeding the homeless. Peggy was the go-to person for the community, serving whenever and wherever she was needed. She never turned anyone away that needed help.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Helen and John Hill; and her brothers: Charles and J.T. Hill. She is survived by the family that she loved so much. They include her husband: Jose Encinia, Jr.; daughters: Melanie (Carl) Caraway and Shelley (Chad) Hartman. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Caylan and Celsi Caraway; and Jenna and Ty Hartman. She is also survived by 2 brothers: Allen (Beth) Hill and Roy (Susan) Hill; and numerous brothers and sisters in law; cousins; nieces and nephews.
She loved and appreciated her husband, Jose, most of all! They were inseparable. They enjoyed traveling to visit their children, enjoying vacations with their children, and daily sessions of reading their bible. She loved spending time with her family. She loved swimming, spending time with friends, and especially her cats!
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:00 AM, at the First United Methodist of Taft. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FUMC Resale Shop located at 302 McIntyre Ave. Taft, TX 78390, or the new Taft Public Library, PO Box 416 Taft, TX 78390.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 21, 2019